A pedestrian is dead after wreck in Loris

One person is dead after a wreck on Green Sea and Hands roads, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 3:10 p.m. Friday near the intersection of intersection.
A Ford minivan struck and killed a pedestrian trying to cross the roadway, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins. The driver won’t face charges as the pedestrian was illegally crossing the roadway, Collins said.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the pedestrian as Ron Demond Bennett, 41, of Loris.
He was pronounced dead at Loris Hospital Emergency Department, Hendrick said. His cause of death is multiple blunt-force trauma, he added.
