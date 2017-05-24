Sarah Lane Toney pled guilty to homicide by child abuse and was sentenced to 27 years in prison by Judge Steven John in a Conway courtroom.
May 24, 2017 4:34 PM

Sarah Toney pleaded guilty to drowning her baby. But now she wants to be defended.

By Audrey Hudson

ahudson@thesunnews.com

Sarah Toney told a judge in January that she was guilty of homicide by child abuse in the drowning death of her five-month-old daughter, and was sentenced to 27 years in jail.

But now the 34-year-old Socastee woman tells the court that she wants to take back her plea, and is asking for a trial.

In a handwritten motion to the court, Toney cited numerous reasons for her request, which is under consideration by a judge.

She says her plea was made involuntarily and was “unlawfully induced,” and that her lawyer failed to adequately represent her.

She says that no expert witnesses were called to testify on her mental health state, or whether she suffered from postpartum depression.

Toney was arrested and charged with the crime after rescue officials searched three days for the infant named Grace in the swollen flood waters of a nearby creek.

Check back for more details of this breaking story.

