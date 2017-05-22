Police investigating meth lab in Conway

Horry County Police are investigating a meth lab in Conway, according to its Twitter account.

We are on scene at University Drive in reference to a meth lab. More details as they become available. — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) May 22, 2017

Officers decked in white Hazmat suits entered a home on University Forest Drive, where a reported meth lab operation was found. Hazmat crews appear to be removing plastic bags and bottles from the home.

Police say they were tipped off by a call of “suspicious activity” at the 612 University Forest Drive home. An investigation at the home started around 10 a.m. Inside, police found the makings of a meth lab and what appeared to investigators to be a one-pot style operation, Capt. John Harrelson said at the scene.

The operation has since been dismantled and “no explosive danger” remains for residents, according to Sgt. Thomas DelPercio.

Crime scene tape is blocking the road where police are working a few houses down.

It appears that no neighbors have been evacuated as police work the scene behind crime tape. @TheSunNews pic.twitter.com/xpNAJwR9Fd — Michaela Broyles (@MichaelaBroyles) May 22, 2017

It appears that no neighbors have been evacuated as residents sit on front porches of nearby homes.

Stay with www.myrtlebeachonline.com for more on this story.