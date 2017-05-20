Myrtle Beach police chief to leave the department next week

Myrtle Beach police Chief Warren Gall is leaving his position, and will stop his day-to-day duties immediately before the Memorial Day Bike Fest rallies, one of the biggest events for Myrtle Beach law enforcement all year.
Mayor John Rhodes first confirmed the departure to The Sun News in a phone call Saturday morning, and city spokesman Mark Kruea later sent out a media statement that said Gall’s last day in the office will be Thursday. He will remain a consultant to the city until November, the statement said.
Both Rhodes and the media release said Gall is retiring. He has served the police department for 37 years.
Rhodes said he heard of the departure on Friday, and he did not know Gall’s reason for leaving.
“I don’t know what made up his mind,” Rhodes said. “I know that this morning that he was going to talk all to his personnel.”
Pedersen could not immediately be reached by phone Saturday morning. A quote attributed to him in the city’s statement read, “Chief Gall has provided nearly four decades of outstanding service to the residents and visitors of Myrtle Beach. We cannot thank him enough for his time and effort. On behalf of our staff and City Council, we wish him the best as he embarks on this new chapter.”
Assistant Chief Amy Prock will serve as chief on an interim basis after Gall leaves.
