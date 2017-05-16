Thousands in recreation dollars instead spent on parade, food, t-shirts

County councilmen have nearly a quarter-million dollars at their disposal every year to hand out for contributions to recreational needs, but now some of those officials are questioning whether the money is being accurately spent or used for other pet causes.
Each of the 12 councilman gets $20,000 a year for their fund, and requests are submitted from community or education groups to their councilmen for specific amounts.
Mark Lazarus, council chairman, is one of those questioning the distribution of money, and whether it fits the criteria of recreational purposes.
Lazarus told the council’s Administration Committee that a serious discussion needs to be held, but the topic has yet to be addressed by the full council.
During the current fiscal year that began in July, thousands of dollars have gone toward county recreation efforts, but thousands more have gone towards meals for seniors, parades, and marketing events and school programs.
That’s funding that should have come from accommodation tax funding, chamber of commerce marketing funds, county schools, or other sources, critics said.
Only three councilmen have not spent a dime of their allotment — Harold Worley, Bill Howard and Tyler Servant.
Lazarus has made only one contribution — $10,000 for Savannah’s Playground, a park for special needs children.
Servant is the lone councilman who objected to $1,000 for the Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre at the last committee meeting. The money was requested to pay for production costs of a performance for area schools.
Tyler said he supports the arts, but that recreation money was intended for repairs and programs at county recreation centers.
Below is the breakdown of funds approved by each councilman during the current fiscal year. On many of the forms requesting money, the space was left blank where asked to “state why this is an appropriate use of council recreation funds.”
Mark Lazarus
Savannah’s Playground, park construction -- $10,000.
Harold Worley
None
Bill Howard
None
Dennis Disabato
Phoenix Renaissance, Inc., to support after-school programs in Racepath -- $,1000.
Phoenix Reniassance, Inc., to sponsor Thanksgiving dinner for Racepath seniors -- Amount unknown.
Gary Loftus*
Greater Burgess Community Association to buy T-shirts and snacks for volunteers during Burgess cleanup project -- $500.
Palmetto Studio Arts Alliance funding to promote event. Most current event listed on their Facebook page is X Con, a comic book convention, at the convention center -- $1,000.
S.C. High School Rodeo Association, to pay contractor fees, equipment, signs, announcer and entertainment -- $1,000.
Coastal Carolina University, economic growth summit sponsorship -- $2,000.
Tyler Servant
None
Cam Crawford
Palmetto Studio Arts Alliance funding to promote event. Most current event listed on their Facebook page is X Con, a comic book convention, at the convention center -- $1,500.
Socastee Heritage Foundation, advertising and entertainment $7,500.
S.C. High School Rodeo Association, to pay contractor fees, equipment, signs, announcer and entertainment -- $500.
Socastee Athletic Booster Club, security and maintenance -- $3,000.
Harold Phillips
Palmetto Studio Arts Alliance funding to promote event. Most current event listed on their Facebook page is X Con, a comic book convention, at the convention center -- $1,000.
County Parks and Recreation Department for Sandridge and Bucksport Summer programs -- $5,000.
County Parks and Recreation Department, expenses for basketball game in Charlotte sponsored by James Frazier Recreation and Community Center -- $5,000.
City of Conway, Smith Jones Recreation Center -- $3,000.
City of Conway, Collins Park recreation programs -- $3,000.
S.C. High School Rodeo Association, to pay contractor fees, equipment, signs, announcer and entertainment -- $1,000.
Horry County Parks and Recreation for flag football and basketball programs at James R. Frazier Community Center -- $3,000.
Johnny Vaught*
Palmetto Studio Arts Alliance funding to promote event. Most current event listed on their Facebook page is X Con, a comic book convention, at the convention center -- $1,000.
Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre, to pay for a free ballet performance to area schools -- $1,000.
S.C. High School Rodeo Association, to pay contractor fees, equipment, signs, announcer and entertainment -- $1,000.
Danny Hardee
Palmetto Studio Arts Alliance funding to promote event. Most current event listed on their Facebook page is X Con, a comic book convention, at the convention center -- $1,000.
Mt. Vernon Youth Development Group, materials and supplies for Boy Scout Troop 882 -- $5,000.
Horry County K-12 Foundation, enrichment of Horry County Early College High School -- $5,000.
Al Allen
Palmetto Studio Arts Alliance funding to promote event. Most current event listed on their Facebook page is X Con, a comic book convention, at the convention center -- $500.
Wildlife Action of Horry County, expenses for youth summer camps -- $1,000.
County Parks and Recreation Department, sand clay for ball fields at Michael Morris Park -- $2,000.
S.C. High School Rodeo Association, to pay contractor fees, equipment, signs, announcer and entertainment -- $1,000.
Horry County Parks and Recreation to sponsor statewide senior beach retreat -- $1,000.
Morris Graham Park in Aynor, property acquisition -- $10,000
Paul Prince
County Parks and Recreation Department for Poplar Park community July 4th celebration -- $1,000.
Longs Volunteers 2016 Christmas parade -- Amount unknown.
Horry County Parks and Recreation, Labor Day celebration at Poplar Parks -- 41,000.
Loris Booster Club, parking lot repair -- $1,000.
*According to Oct. 27, 2016 committee minutes, Loftus and Vaught combined contributed a total of $12,500 for the Beach Ball Classic for sponsorships. The information packet is no longer available on the website so details and amounts each contributed could not be confirmed.
