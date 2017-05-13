Mobile home destroyed by blaze in Loris

A woman made it out to safety, but lost her home, after a fire started in her kitchen then devoured her Loris mobile home Saturday morning.
Loris Fire Department crews were called out about 7 a.m. to the mobile home on Bennett Loop, off U.S. 701, in Loris, where 50 to 75 percent of the trailer was already engulfed in flames when they arrived, according to Chief Jerry Hardee with LFD.
The woman’s brother, who lives nearby, called first responders to the scene, Hardee said, and though she escaped to safety unharmed, her home was destroyed in the fire.
Hardee said no firefighters were injured while combating the flames, and also said he didn’t think any pets were lost in the fire.
LFD received mutual aid from Horry County Fire Rescue, Hardee said.
