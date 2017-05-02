Here’s why snake bites are increasing this year

Reported snake bites in South Carolina have increased 30 percent.
As of April 2017, the Palmetto Poison Center had received 22 reported snake bites compared to 17 in April of last year, according to managing director Jill Michels.
Last year, there was a 33 percent increase with 156 bites reported in 2015 compared to 208 in 2016.
“Looking back at the history we get around 150-160 (reported bites),” said Michels. “The way the season is going this year, we could see another increase in calls.”
Russell Cavender, also known as “The Snake Chaser” says he’s also received in a increase in calls about snakes over the past two springs.
Cavender is an expert in snake and reptile control and removal based in Myrtle Beach, and said the increase has more to do with flooding than anything else.
“When you get that fall flooding, snakes are preparing where they’re going to spend that winter,” said Cavender. “The high water washes them into higher ground. So when the water recedes there’s no need for them to travel back.”
The higher ground puts them in closer proximity to where humans live, and human interference with snakes results in more bites, said Cavender.
“I had a guy last year who tried kill (a snake) with a flip flop and got bit on his hand and spent a couple days in the hospital,” said Cavender.
Cavender said snakes are most active when the weather gets warm and they begin mating. Fall is when they have their babies.
“April and May is the peak early season for snakes,” he said. “Second busiest is September and October. Copperheads are mating right now.”
