Ocean Boulevard will not lose lanes in downtown Myrtle Beach

Ocean Boulevard’s traffic pattern will not change in its busy downtown district, Myrtle Beach City Council decided Tuesday.
Mayor John Rhodes directed the city manager to continue to find ways to send more police to the area, but in a near consensus from council, the area from 9th Avenue North to 14th Avenue North will not reduce to three lanes from the current four.
A crowd of merchants at a special city council meeting was at times raucous as council talked through multiple options for the area. Myrtle Beach renewed its focus on Ocean Boulevard after a string of shootings in April, some of which were near the thoroughfare. Mayor John Rhodes said shop owners, specifically the members of the Oceanfront Merchant Association, need to continue working with the city to find a way to curb crime.
“It’s gonna have to be a team effort to help get control of what’s going on on the boulevard,” he said.
But merchants spent most of the morning arguing vigorously against the proposal from City Manager John Pedersen, which they said would stop people from coming to the boulevard, parking, and actually patronizing their stores.
Pedersen said Tuesday morning the traffic change was intended to stop pedestrians from interacting with cars, and wold help more traffic move smoothly.
Business owners clashed with that idea.
“Those people on the sidewalks, they will jump over cars if they want to interact with someone to get to them,” said Russ Stalvey, owner of the Oceanfront Bar and Grill.
