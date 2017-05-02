Ocean Boulevard will not lose lanes in downtown Myrtle Beach

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:54 Local gun shop owner discusses carry laws in South Carolina Pause 1:45 'I don't remember ever being bought so many beers,' says man who biked across the country 1:37 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 5.02 0:45 Jellyfish invade Myrtle Beach 0:39 Why county residents choose the State Park to visit the beach 0:33 Hard Rock Cafe pyramid demolished 2:10 NAACP offers new traffic plan for Bikefest; city sees too many issues with plan 1:08 An inside look at the new Hard Rock Cafe 1:52 Canal dredging nearing completion in North Myrtle Beach 1:16 Timeline: Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team investigation Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Ocean Boulevard merchants are squarely in the spotlight as Myrtle Beach decides how best to stem violence after a string of recent shootings. James Lee jlee@thesunnews.com