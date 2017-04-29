Officials fear open carry gun law could impact Grand Strand’s image

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:32 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 4.29 Pause 1:29 The Palace Theatre demolition continues Friday 0:14 Car hits cement corner of Myrtle Beach hotel 1:30 Pet store owner fires back after Facebook post of sick puppy sparks uproar 0:19 EMS attend to woman after vehicle crashes into hotel 0:26 Myrtle Beach hotel employee wrecks vehicle into side of building 0:33 Hard Rock Cafe pyramid demolished 1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping 0:31 Shooting Suspect Detained on Hawthorne Lane 1:57 Sea Captain's House bring updates, change with renovations Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Robert Battista, 707 Gun Shop owner, is opposed to a law allowing anyone to buy and openly carry a weapon in South Carolina. Battista said on Friday, April 28, 2017, the current law requiring training for concealed weapons and the restrictions on purchasing weapons is sufficient. He said he is more concerned about local businesses denying entry for those with a concealed weapon when they have a permit. Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com