“Bulk of junk” being removed from Cherry Grove canals, officials say

The "bulk of the junk" is being removed from the Cherry Grove canals, according to Pat Dowling of North Myrtle Beach said.
The initial dredging of the canals is nearing completion in North Myrtle Beach after a near decade long permitting process.
A 24-foot wide dredge down the center of each canal should allow for water depths of at least three feet at low tide. A second maintenance dredge may be required in about five years and has been budgeted as part of the resident's assessment.
Home owners on the canals are responsible for special assessment of $2,400 per year for five years.
Dowling said that it was important to get the dredging done now because the canals were in danger of "returning to a marsh like state," at which point, the U.S. Corps of Engineers will no longer permit for sediment removal.
