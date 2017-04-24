Local

April 24, 2017 12:42 PM

Watch where you step, jellies are back on the beach

By Audrey Hudson

ahudson@thesunnews.com

Reports of jellyfish flopping onto Grand Strand beaches increased this week after wicked winds ripped across the coast over the weekend.

The cannonball jellies are the most common in the Myrtle Beach area, and while they are considered the least venomous of the species, beach goers should still watch where they are stepping.

These white jellyfish sometimes blend into the sand and are difficult to see. In the water, stings are more likely to result from stepping on one, as they don’t have tentacles.

Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Traffic disrupted after dump truck overturns

Traffic disrupted after dump truck overturns 0:21

Traffic disrupted after dump truck overturns
Watch: police car pulled out of ditch 1:57

Watch: police car pulled out of ditch
Horry County police car stuck in a ditch 0:59

Horry County police car stuck in a ditch

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos