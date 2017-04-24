Watch where you step, jellies are back on the beach

Reports of jellyfish flopping onto Grand Strand beaches increased this week after wicked winds ripped across the coast over the weekend.
The cannonball jellies are the most common in the Myrtle Beach area, and while they are considered the least venomous of the species, beach goers should still watch where they are stepping.
These white jellyfish sometimes blend into the sand and are difficult to see. In the water, stings are more likely to result from stepping on one, as they don’t have tentacles.
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
