Opening date set for Dave & Buster’s at Broadway at the Beach

Dave & Buster’s at Broadway at the Beach is scheduled to open on June 5, according to a press release.
The restaurant and entertainment center offers a variety of food and drink items as well as hundreds of dynamic arcade games.
The two-story restaurant is replacing the old location of the Hard Rock pyramid. The Sun News reported that the building is designed to look like a warehouse and will be more than 40,000-square-feet.
“The grandeur of Broadway at the Beach and the spirited community make Myrtle Beach the perfect location for Dave & Buster’s,” general manager at Dave & Buster’s in Myrtle Beach Steve Carr said in the release. “It parallels perfectly with the atmosphere we provide. Dave & Buster’s offers a larger-than-life experience and we are thrilled to share that with locals and tourists alike on the Grand Strand.”
According to the Dave & Busters website, all positions for the Myrtle Beach location are looking to be filled such as managers, servers, hosts, bartenders, cooks and more. Those interested can apply online.
The restaurant is located at 1322 Celebrity Circle.
Other changes are coming to Broadway at the Beach including Carolina Ale House and a new Paula Deen restaurant. Opening dates for these restaurants have not yet been announced.
