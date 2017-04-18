State agency concludes investigation of Surfside EMS

Surfside Beach did not break regulations when a junior firefighter performed CPR on a patient in 2015, a state agency has concluded.
Adrianna Bradley, a spokesperson for the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, said the agency finished its investigation n Monday.
“The investigation found that the junior firefighter who performed CPR on the patient had responded with an on-duty crew on a Surfside Beach Fire Department apparatus and had a valid CPR card,” Bradley wrote in an email.
She added that Surfside Beach and Horry County, which houses an EMS unit in Surfside and also responded to the call, “did not allow care or provide care that was substandard or above their level of certification.”
The investigation delved into the incident on Jan 25, 2015, when the junior firefighter performed CPR on a patient that later died.
The investigation was prompted by a complaint filed by an unnamed town official on March 29. Bradley provided a copy of the letter DHEC sent to that complainant to close the case, but the name of the recipient was redacted.
In Surfside’s last town council meeting on April 11, discussion of the situation became heated, with Councilman Ron Ott suggesting Town Administrator Micki Fellner should resign.
Chloe Johnson: 843-626-0381, @_ChloeAJ
