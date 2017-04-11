Palace Theatre slated for demolition

Myrtle Beach City Attorney Tom Ellenburg said Tuesday morning that representatives of the Chapin Company, which owns the Palace Theatre, have told him the building is slated for demolition.
The building was severely damaged during Hurricane Matthew last October, leaving a gaping hole in its facade that has remained uncovered since.
"They have every intention, according to their attorney, to demolish the building as soon as possible," Ellenburg said in a city council workshop.
The Sun News was unable to immediately reach an attorney for the Chapin Co. by phone on Tuesday morning.
Ellenburg also said the company, which owns the land, has taken control of the whole facility from the tenant. Jay Lodge, the chief executive officer of the Palace's management company, Sprit Productions USA, could not be reached immediately by phone call or text message Tuesday morning.
The city began the legal process to bring the building into code with a Jan. 31 filing.
“We’ve certainly notified the Palace Theatre that it needs to make the repairs or demolish the building,” city spokesman Mark Kruea told The Sun News last month. “It’s time to fix it or make it go away.”
On Tuesday, Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes said that the city has not specifically demanded that the owners take the building down.
