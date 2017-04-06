Teenage girls who fell from Myrtle Beach hotel were honor students

Myrtle Beach High School is in mourning one day after two of its students died after falling from a local hotel Wednesday afternoon.
Horry County Coroner Robert Edge identified the two teenage girls as Amber Franco, 17, and Daniela Alejandra Arriaza Flores, 16, both of Myrtle Beach.
Lt. Joey Crosby said police were called about 3:46 p.m. Wednesday and discovered the two deceased teens at the Camelot By the Sea Hotel on North Ocean Boulevard.
Edge said the girls were both Myrtle Beach High School students. A preliminary autopsy revealed the teens died of massive trauma from the fall. Teal Britton, Horry County Schools spokeswoman, said the girls were in 10th and 11th grades. Myrtle Beach High School’s principal, staff and a crisis response team of additional counselors are “very involved” in helping with any student needs, she said.
Myrtle Beach High School Principal John Washburn said it was a challenging day for his students and faculty.
“It was a somber day,” he said Thursday afternoon.
MBHS principal John Washburn said Dani Flores was active in theater and in a project-based learning class. Her sudden death saddened many.— Emily Weaver (@TSNEmily) April 6, 2017
Alphonso Griffin, a 9th grader at MBHS, said Flores, who went by Dani, was always happy and smiling. Her death came as a terrible shock, he said.
MBHS principal John Washburn said Amber Franco had just moved to the district. Both Franco and Dani Flores were honor students. pic.twitter.com/ZUpYRl8Pui— Emily Weaver (@TSNEmily) April 6, 2017
Franco, who had just moved to the district, and Flores, who was active in theater, were both honor students, Washburn said. Flores was in a project-based learning class.
Crosby said the deaths don’t appear suspicious in nature currently; however, officers will continue to investigate to determine how the incident happened. He declined to comment as to which level the two girls fell from. Crosby said the Horry County Coroner’s Office would be releasing more information on the incident.
