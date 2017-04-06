Coroner names girls killed in fall from Myrtle Beach hotel

Horry County Coroner Robert Edge identified the two teenage girls, who died after falling from a Myrtle Beach hotel Wednesday afternoon.
The girls were identified as Amber Franco, 17, and Daniela Alejandra Arriaza Flores, 16, both of Myrtle Beach, Edge said.
Lt. Joey Crosby said police were called about 3:46 p.m. Wednesday and discovered the two deceased teens at the Camelot By the Sea Hotel on North Ocean Boulevard.
Edge said the girls were both Myrtle Beach High School students. He said a preliminary autopsy revealed the teens died of massive trauma they suffered in the fall.
Teal Britton, Horry County Schools spokeswoman, said the girls were in 10th and 11th grades.
Crosby said the deaths don’t appear suspicious in nature currently; however, officers will continue to investigate to determine how the incident happened. He declined to comment as to which level the two girls fell from. Crosby said the Horry County Coroner’s Office would be releasing more information on the incident.
Edge said more details would be released on the girls’ identities later Thursday.
Britton called the news of the girls’ deaths “shocking and heartbreaking,” in an email response. She said Myrtle Beach High School’s principal, staff, and a crisis response team of additional counselors are “very involved” in helping with any student needs.
