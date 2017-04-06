Coroner names girls killed in fall from Myrtle Beach hotel

0:29 Lighting from the storm Pause

1:00 One killed, two injured on Mr. Joe White Avenue wreck

2:10 NAACP offers new traffic plan for Bikefest; city sees too many issues with plan

1:22 Local man in hospital after competing in 'Rough N Rowdy Brawl'

1:43 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 4.4

2:34 Generation gap spreads from Atlantic Beach to Myrtle Beach at Bikefest

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:55 Residents weigh in on school board's proposed raises

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping