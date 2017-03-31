Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team releases statement after indefinite suspension

4:39 Myrtle Beach moves to 4-0 in Region VII-4A play Pause

3:54 Conway softball routs Carolina Forest, stays atop Region VI-5A

1:02 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.28

0:47 Broadway at the Beach after Hurricane Matthew

1:51 Myrtle Beach to build library, children’s museum on superblock

1:21 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.31

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom