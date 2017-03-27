Major transformation planned at Barefoot Landing with new restaurant district

Burroughs & Chapin is planning a major transformation of Barefoot Landing over the next few years beginning with the development of a new restaurant district anchored with Lulu’s by Lucy Buffett.
The restaurant district will be know as the Dockside Village, and will feature waterfront dining on the Intracoastal Waterway with other new outdoor attractions and live music.
In addition to the 400-seat restaurant and outdoor dining areas at LuLu’s, the restaurant will feature live music nightly, a large sandy beach, a ropes climbing course, an arcade, and other activities throughout the approximately 20,000 square foot destination.
LuLu's will also be home to “LuLu's Shag Beach Bar.”
The restaurant will be constructed between Greg Norman's and TBonz, and plans to open in the spring of 2018.
“I couldn't be more thrilled to be bringing some gumbo love and LuLu's lifestyle to Myrtle Beach,” Buffet said. “In keeping with LuLu's coastal atmosphere, our new home along the Intracoastal Waterway offers the perfect backdrop for the fun, food and music that is so classically LuLu's.”
According to a statement from Burroughs and Chapin announcing the new development, LuLu’s also operates in Alabama where it claims an annual economic impact in excess of $20 million along with community involvement and philanthropy.
Buffett says she intends to have the same impact in North Myrtle Beach beginning with the creation of 200 jobs.
“I'm looking forward to being a good neighbor with the locals. I've always believed in taking care of the folks who take care of LuLu's,” Buffett said in a statement.
LuLu's unique creations includes crab melts and cheeseburgers with pimento cheese, bacon and a fried green tomato. An allergy menu is offered with foods that exclude gluten, egg, seafood, shellfish, dairy, or soy.
“Our vision for Barefoot Landing is to create a place that combines the natural beauty of the waterfront with the character and authenticity of historic main streets in a re-imagined shopping and dining experience that's distinctly coastal Carolina,” said Chad Carlson, executive vice president of Burroughs & Chapin. “With its family-friendly atmosphere, southern coastal personality and great culinary experience, LuLu's is an excellent complement to Barefoot's new brand positioning.”
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
