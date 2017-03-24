New shopping center coming to North Myrtle Beach

A new shopping center is coming to North Myrtle Beach and it will be located at 1615 Highway 17 South, the former location of the Antique Mart.
According to Derrick Mozingo of Mozingo + Wallace, the architects of the site, both national and local tenants are being considered for the center, but a complete list is not yet available.
According to Mozingo, Mozingo +Wallace was approached “to provide a schematic concept for a retrofit of the existing retail building.”
While a current building does exist at the site, part of the structure will have to be demolished.
“The existing building is approximately 30,000 square feet and is out-of-date with respect to current zoning and building code regulations,” Mozingo said in an email. “Thus, part of the existing structure is proposed to be demolished resulting in the noted remaining 20,000 square feet L-shaped retail center allowing for the addition of zoning compliant parking and landscaping.”
According to Mozingo, architectural features for the building will include “facades with building corners and entries identified by towers and signage/life-style graphics.”
Construction on the structure also depends on the tenants that move into the center.
“Our first approach would be to renovate the existing structure with the designed new fronts in order to accommodate the new tenants if the areas work within the respective tenant’s design criteria,” said Mozingo. “If not, then the existing structures would be demolished and new construction would be done to the noted designs.”
Construction is predicted to begin later this year, but an exact date has not yet been released.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
