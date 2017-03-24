FBI, local police involved in new search for Brittanee Drexel in Georgetown County

FBI agents are on scene just outside of Georgetown County along with local partners and are involved in “investigative activity,” according to FBI Supervisory Agent Don Wood.
According to a report by WPDE, Wood was unable to say what exactly the FBI was investigating, but the attorney for the Drexel family, Brad Conway confirmed that the search was related to the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel who went missing in 2009.
Myrtle Beach police have confirmed that they are on scene as well.
Last summer the FBI released that officials believed that Drexel was held against her will in the McClellanville area before she was killed.
During that time officers did not release whether the remains of Drexel were ever found, The Sun News reported.
