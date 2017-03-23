Find out where this $1 million Powerball ticket was sold

A $1 million South Carolina Powerball Lottery ticket was sold in Pawleys Island.
The winning numbers were 2, 9, 27, 29, 42, and Powerball 9.
The ticket was purchased Wednesday at the Food Lion at 9380 Ocean Highway. The winner has not yet claimed the prize.
The odds of winning the $1 million are one chance in 11,688,054 and the winner has 180 days to claim the prize.
According the South Carolina Education Lottery, all proceeds “are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.”
