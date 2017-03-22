Carolina Country Music Festival to receive thousands in tax dollars

2:04 Rough roads costing Myrtle Beach drivers thousands Pause

0:44 Springmaid Pier battered by waves during Hurricane Matthew

0:46 Springmaid Pier obliterated by Hurricane Matthew

0:36 Springmaid Pier demolished by Hurricane Matthew

1:29 Myrtle Beach City Council to potentially use eminent domain on two Super Block properties

1:38 Dr. David Tonkin on the side effects of prescribing 'deadly medications'

2:41 MB City Council answers questions about parking issues

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' (Official trailer)

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'