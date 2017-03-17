Opening date set for Panera Bread in Carolina Forest

Panera Bread in Carolina Forest is scheduled to open May 23.
The new restaurant is located along U.S. 501 on Debo Drive and is the second location to open along the Grand Strand
“When they were looking at the area, that spot had everything that you would want in a new location,” said Ashlee Mauti, Director of Marketing at Covelli Enterprises.
Open interviews are being held from March 20-24 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Panera Bread in Surfside, located at 1370 South Commons Drive.
At the interviews, 30 associates will be hired for the Surfside location and 100 associates for the new Carolina Forest location.
A job fair will also be held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on March 21 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Panera Bread is looking to hire all positions, including cafe associates, bakers, hourly shift supervisors and salary managers.
More information on the grand opening will be released closer to opening day.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
