North Myrtle Beach gets $10 million to repair damaged beachfront

At least $10 million in emergency funding will go to beachfront renourishment projects in North Myrtle Beach to repair damages suffered from Hurricane Matthew, Congressman Tom Rice said Friday.
Rice said in a statement that he worked closely with relevant entities at the federal level to ensure resources were made available and the project received fair consideration.
“Beaches are the lifeblood of the Grand Strand and they’ve been hit hard over the past few years,” Rice said. “While this money won’t replace all the erosion, it will certainly help and I will continue to explore ways to rebuild and repair beachfront all along the Grand Strand.”
Natural disasters like hurricanes and floods have devastated the state of South Carolina in recent years, including significant beach erosion to parts of the coastline. Following these storms, Rice said he worked with the Army Corps of Engineers and the House Appropriations Committee to assess beachfront damages and secure funding as part of the 2017 continuing resolution funding bill that was signed into law last December.
The $10 million will address the North Myrtle Beach reach of the Myrtle Beach Shore Protection Project. Rice said he worked to secure $16 million for the southern reach of the project in 2016. The Myrtle Beach segment is currently in the final stages of review by the Army Corps of Engineers.
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
