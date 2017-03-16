Spring breakers renting Garden City beach house escape fire unharmed

1:25 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.16 Pause

2:34 Generation gap spreads from Atlantic Beach to Myrtle Beach at Bikefest

1:18 First floor CEO gives tour at new Carolina Forest area middle school

1:47 CCU's discusses win over Hampton in CBI (video)

1:55 Residents weigh in on school board's proposed raises

1:26 Witnesses describe deadly bus-train collision in Biloxi, Miss.

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

0:41 Myrtle Beach International Airport upgrades radar technology

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'