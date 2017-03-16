Spring breakers renting Garden City beach house escape fire unharmed

Garden City Fire Department crews responded to the scene of a beach house fire early Thursday in Garden City near the pier.
Crews were dispatched about 7:30 a.m. Thursday. A photo from a weather camera on WPDE showed smoke billowing from the structure. Flames were going through the roof when crews arrived.
A group of girls on spring break from Francis Marion University renting the house were all able to escape unharmed when a passer-by noticed the flames and alerted them.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire, although the roof of the structure suffered heavy damage.
The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
