Overnight fire destroys this long-time store along the Sweetgrass Highway

The Palmetto Store - a long-established shop along the Sweetgrass Highway selling wares from bait and tackle to soda and snacks in McClellanville - was reduced to heap of ashes and charred debris after an overnight fire.
Crews with the Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District responded to the Palmetto Store at the corner of U.S. 17 and S.C. 45 at 11:36 p.m. Saturday, ABC News 4 WCIV reported.
What used to be the Palmetto Store in McClellanville is now just debris @ABCNews4 pic.twitter.com/etg367mqOn— Lindsey Maloney (@lindsey_news4) March 12, 2017
Heavy fire was showing in the store at 11:55 p.m. as crews requested mutual aid from neighboring stations in Mt. Pleasant and Georgetown County, SConFire.com reported in a post on Facebook.
WCBD News 2 said that the fire was coming from the back of the building.
A rain-soaked view of the scene Sunday morning revealed the fire had rendered the store a total loss.
The fire’s cause remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.
