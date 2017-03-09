ALDI, the discount grocery store, opening first Grand Strand locations this spring

The first two ALDI locations along the Grand Strand are projected to open in March and April.
The North Myrtle Beach store, located at 244 Highway 17 N., is scheduled to open March 23. The Surfside Beach store, located at 2625 Beaver Run Blvd. in Myrtle Beach, does not have an opening date, but is projected to open in late April. There is not an opening date for the ALDI’s store at Highway 501 and Wild Wind Boulevard at this time.
Specific details regarding the grand openings will be released closer to the opening dates.
According to Kyrsta Cearley, the Salisbury Division Vice President at ALDI, the locations of the store were chosen due to different factors “like population density, proximity to competition, cost of the property and traffic patterns. We want to be conveniently located for our shoppers.”
As of now there are three other ALDI stores in South Carolina located in Florence, Summerville and Sumter.
A hiring event for both locations took place in September at the Hilton Garden Inn at the Coastal Grand Mall. The event ranged from hiring store associates and managers with starting salaries ranging from $11.35 an hour to $53,352 a year, The Sun News reported.
“Each store employs about 10 to 20 people, including Store Associate, Shift Manager and Store Manager Trainee positions,” Cearley said in an email. “As an employer of choice, ALDI has a strong track record of paying our employees market-leading wages and offering them benefits well above minimum wage requirements.”
According to Cearley, part-time associates who work at least 25 hours per week also have the opportunity to receive full health insurance benefits and dental coverage.
Those interested in working at ALDI can check aldiuscareers.com and the Careers At ALDI Facebook page for information on upcoming local hiring events.
ALDI stores are discount grocery stores where customers bag their own items and must have a quarter in order to use a shopping cart.
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
