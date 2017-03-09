Meet HGTC’s new president

Horry Georgetown Technical College has a new president.
The HGTC Area Commisssion on Wednesday selected Senior Vice President Marilyn Fore, Ed. D. to take over as the school’s president when current president Neyle Wilson steps down on April 1.
“Dr. Fore’s experience in all facets of the college has prepared her well to lead HGTC into the future,” HGTC Area Commission Chairman Tommy Branyon said in a press release. “She is committed to the mission of preparing students for jobs and has a passion for helping others advance. She is also committed to serving our community.”
Fore has been at the school for over 40 years and has been an advocate for digital learning, developed more than 80 programs of study at the school and helped create Horry County Schools’ Early College High School.
She started at the school as a paralegal and librarian, and was a professor of economics.
She and her husband Fred Fore are active members of Belin Methodist Church in Murrells Inlet.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
