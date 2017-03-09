White snowy beaches? There's a slight chance of that this weekend

The National Weather Service is saying there’s a small chance of snow for southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina, but there is a chance.
A new weather graphic from the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. shows a very slim chance of accumulating snowfall late Saturday and early Sunday.
“Snow is much more likely in the N.C. mountains and foothills this weekend,” said Michael Colby with the weather service in an email.
He also said long-range models are projecting another chance of snow on Tuesday for southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina.
On Wednesday, Colby said a blast of very cold air is expected this weekend which will likely cause temperatures to plunge to freezing or close to it.
Chief Meteorologist Ed Piotrowski with WPDE said that March is a month known for its weird weather changes, and the Grand Strand will be getting a dose of that this weekend. He said temperatures Friday will soar to 80 degrees in some areas, but then a strong cold front will blanket the Carolinas.
While Saturday is expected to be sunny, high temperatures will likely be in the 50s, Piotrowski said. Then Saturday night into Sunday a storm system will roll into the Carolinas, spewing rain across the region. The very cold air could mix rain with wet snowflakes for deep inland areas like, Robeson, Scotland, Marlboro, and Dillon counties, Piotrowski said.
Snow or no snow, Piotrowski says temps will be in the chilly 40s thanks to rain and a northeast wind.
“Even if we were to see a few flakes, the chance of accumulations is very small thanks to air temperatures above freezing and the ground still quite warm,” said Piotrowski in a WPDE report.
Comments