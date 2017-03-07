This is why you shouldn’t try to fry a frozen pizza

North Myrtle Beach firefighters responded to fire alarm Monday night and found a condo at Catalina Manor filled with smoke, and a burned pizza in a frying pan.
“SPRING BREAK TIP: Attempting to cook frozen pizza in a frying pan doesn't usually result in something edible but it will set off smoke detectors!” the department later posted on its Facebook page as a warning to others.
At least seven fire engines, trucks and medics responded to the 10:30 p.m. fire alarm at the condo unit on 1st Ave. North.
No injuries or damage was reported, and all of the building’s occupants were allowed to return once the smoke was cleared.
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
Comments