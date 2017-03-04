Winners cross the finish line at 20th annual Myrtle Beach Marathon

Winners have raced across the finish line at the 20th annual Myrtle Beach Marathon Saturday morning.
Pedro Meraz is the male winner and Erin Miller is the female winner.
Meraz of Wesley Chapel, Fla., and has participated in about 60 full marathons but never won before Saturday, and he finished in 2 hours and 45 minutes. Miller is from Columbia and ended the run in two hours and 58 minutes.
Daniel Matena of Charlotte, N.C. is the winner of the men’s half marathon and finished in one hour and 11 minutes. Mary Aiken Barrow of Raleigh, N.C. won the women’s half marathon, finishing at one hour and 21 minutes.
The 20th Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon started at 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning and is ongoing, but in its last stretch. Please be mindful of traffic changes due to the race. Check the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s live app for road updates.
Check back for more on this event.
Comments