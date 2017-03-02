Another large development could be coming to Myrtle Beach’s shore

Five years after its last demolition, the site of the former Chesterfield Inn in Myrtle Beach is headed toward another tear-down.
Joshua Laniado, the new owner, said that the site that currently holds the shut-down Shark Attack Adventure Golf at 700 N. Ocean Blvd. could eventually be home to a mixed-use building that could total 80,000-square-feet.
“We’re planning to do a mixed-use building, with some condo-tel on the top floors and a commercial area, a retail area space on the...ground floor, with some restaurants and stuff like that, but we’re still very early,” Laniado said on Wednesday. “Nothing’s been decided.”
Laniado bought that land, a parcel at the corner of Seventh Avenue North and Flagg Street, and a parcel at the non-oceanfront corner of Seventh Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard, in a $3.5 million deal that closed on Feb. 16, according to Horry County land records.
He said he’s currently looking for more parcels, probably on Flagg Street, to ensure the new building has enough parking.
If Laniado does decide to put the mixed-use building on the space, he would follow other developments that marry residential and commercial uses, like The Market Common, or the smaller, 32,008-square-foot project at 1400 S. Ocean Blvd., which would place 15 vacation rental units above ground-floor shops.
Planning Director Carol Coleman said mixed-use projects can draw a lot of interest.
“People like to be able to walk out of their door and get something that they need wihtout getting in their car,” she said. “It’s the reason that Market Common’s popular.”
Bill Pritchard, the head of the Planning Commission, said that Myrtle Beach’s multi-use developments are still somewhat few and far between, but, “That might be an answer for our downtown area.”
However, Pritchard said that mixed-use projects that include long-term housing could be even more appealing.
“Transient [accomodations are] still quite seasonal, and if you’re trying to build an urban type of environment, you need to have people there 365 days a year,” Pritchard said.
Laniado’s new building would also be right at the center of a new entrance to Myrtle Beach, as a long-planned road project to straighten U.S. 501 will ultimately link the main artery into the beach to Seventh Avenue.
Chloe Johnson: 843-626-0381, @_ChloeAJ
