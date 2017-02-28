Use of eminent domain in Myrtle Beach downtown approved

Myrtle Beach City Council voted to allow city staff to use eminent domain, if necessary, to force sales of two properties--801 Kings Hwy N. and 503 Ninth Ave N--despite a slate of speakers Tuesday protesting the move.
Eminent domain allows governments to force a sale of land at market value if it is used for a public purpose. Many asked why the city could not use land in different areas for its new library and children’s museum complex.
“In your prayer earlier you thanked God for our freedom, and part of that freedom is owning property and not having to wake up every day and worry that somebody’s going to take it away from you,” Myrtle Beach resident Nell Ciaccio said.
Councilman Wayne Gray said that the move will not automatically force sales and that the property owners will continue to have the opportunity to negotiate a sale price.
"This decision, I assure you, is not a decision that this council or any one of us individually will take lightly,” he said.
But residents and property owners at the city council’s afternoon meeting, decried a move that they said ran counter to preserving the history of Myrtle Beach. Eric Heyd, who told The Sun News that he lives on Broadway Street, told council that historic properties “deserve more than just being pushed to just memories, writing and photographs."
In its morning workshop, council had a short discussion over the matter and did not take public comments. Councilman Wayne Gray urged that the city would either comply with or negotiate outstanding leases on the properties it buys.
“We would have to honor the lessee’s rights and enjoinment to that lease if one exists, if one exists,” Gray said. “Or we eventually negotiate a settlement of that lease, satisfactory to both parties.”
But Andrew and Lacy Paulussen family, which owns House Parts LLC, one of the affected properties, owns their building. They would therefore not have a lease that the city would have to comply with.
George Vari, a partner in the escape room at 505 Ninth Ave. North, was also in attendance at the morning workshop and afternoon meeting.
Vari told The Sun News he did not know when his business, which had entered into a multi-year lease, might be forced to move. City Manager John Pedersen told The Sun News last week that the city had agreed on a sale price with Vari’s landlord, but that it had not yet acquired the building because of the lease.
Vari and his partners have rented another space in the mean time, and are now paying rent and insurance on both spaces in anticipation of a move, he said. Irene Kirszt, another partner in the business, told The Sun News on Friday that she had entered into a nine-year lease for the property, and she also was not clear on what would happen to that agreement.
Barbara Todd, who lives on Broadway Street, said they attended the morning meeting, also unable to speak, because they felt that historic parts of the city were being destroyed.
“The only thing we’ll have left are Jack [Thompson’s] pictures,” Todd said. “There’s no transparency as to what’s going on.”
