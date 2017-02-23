Update: Fire Chief says too much damage done in Pawleys Island fire to pinpoint cause

Fire investigators determined that too much damage was done in a large blaze early Wednesday morning that consumed two Pawleys Island beachhouses to pinpoint the fire’s origins.
Midway Fire Rescue Fire Chief Doug Eggiman said Thursday that while fire authorities feel confident the blaze ignited at the home that’s structure collapsed during the fire, he said so much devastation was done that the fire’s cause is noted by them as undetermined. He said insurance companies and engineers may get involved in investigating the blaze that destroyed two homes on Myrtle Avenue in Pawleys Island.
No one was home when the homes went up in flames about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, and no injuries were reported in connection with the fire. Eggiman said many glowing embers were flying from the fire, threatening a couple of nearby homes. He said while some were small other embers were the size of footballs.
Firefighters worked quickly to shield the properties, and only one suffered very minimal damage.
When Midway Fire Rescue crews were first called to battle the blaze they found two homes engulfed in flames, Eggiman said. MFR crews had mutual aid Georgetown City Fire, Georgetown County Fire Rescue, Murrells Inlet-Garden City Beach Fire, and Horry County Fire Rescue.
Myrtle Avenue was shutdown for hours Wednesday morning as crews worked to put out the fire and investigate.
Comments