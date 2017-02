0:38 Brush fire burns near business in Myrtle Beach Pause

1:22 Local man in hospital after competing in 'Rough N Rowdy Brawl'

0:52 Supermarket chain Aldi opens first Palmetto store

1:36 A memorial service for September 11 took place Thursday

1:08 An inside look at the new Hard Rock Cafe

2:41 MB City Council answers questions about parking issues

0:47 Broadway at the Beach after Hurricane Matthew

0:33 Hard Rock Cafe pyramid demolished

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'