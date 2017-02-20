Local

February 20, 2017 2:19 PM

Crews battling brush fire near roofing business in Myrtle Beach

By Todd Garvin and Emily Weaver

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were battling a brush fire behind Best Distributing off of Tidewater Road in Myrtle Beach Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to the brush fire shortly before 2 p.m. as it inched closer to the fenced-in area of the distributing center.

Large plumes of smoke could be seen coming from the woods behind the business.

The fire was under control as of 3 p.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Brian Van Aernem. The S.C. Forestry Commission had a plow on scene to aid in containment efforts.

Local

