Crews battling brush fire near roofing business in Myrtle Beach

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were battling a brush fire behind Best Distributing off of Tidewater Road in Myrtle Beach Monday afternoon.
Crews were called to the brush fire shortly before 2 p.m. as it inched closer to the fenced-in area of the distributing center.
Horry County crews battling brush fire near Best Distributing. pic.twitter.com/ppVgsy4FeR— Emily Weaver (@TSNEmily) February 20, 2017
Large plumes of smoke could be seen coming from the woods behind the business.
The fire was under control as of 3 p.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Brian Van Aernem. The S.C. Forestry Commission had a plow on scene to aid in containment efforts.
