Driver killed in head-on collision in Horry County

1:35 Group lobbies against SC gas tax by paying it at the pump for customers Pause

3:31 Crystal Vereen discusses son's killer after trial

1:51 Myrtle Beach to build library, children’s museum on superblock

0:51 Security footage outside Club Levelz, Feb. 15, 2015

1:08 An inside look at the new Hard Rock Cafe

2:41 MB City Council answers questions about parking issues

0:33 Hard Rock Cafe pyramid demolished

1:50 Former NBA player gives talks on the dangers of heroin abuse in Myrtle Beach

4:00 Late bucket lifts Conway to Region VI-5A title