Driver killed in head-on collision in Horry County

The driver of a truck was killed Tuesday morning in a head-on collision on S.C. 319.
The crash happened just before 10 a.m. Tuesday on S.C. 319 just south of Hucks Road, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver of a 2001 GMC pick-up truck was traveling north on S.C. 319 when the driver crossed the center line and struck a 2005 Ford F 250 truck head-on, Collins said.
The driver of the 2001 GMC pick-up truck was killed as a result of the crash, and the driver of the 2005 Ford truck was transported to a local hospital with injuries. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts when the crash happened, and there will likely be no charges for the driver of the 2005 truck, Collins said.
The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.
The deadly crash is the second to happen in Horry County Tuesday morning. A single-car fatal crash occurred about 1:25 a.m. near 38th Avenue North and Oleander Drive in Myrtle Beach, according to Darris Fowler, Horry County deputy coroner.
Fowler said the man died at the scene from blunt force trauma. The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating the crash, Fowler said.
Comments