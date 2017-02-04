‘In Memory of Lil' Brooks Steen’ Gofundme page set up to aid family of 3-year-old killed in accidental shooting

Following the apparent accidental shooting death of a 3-year-old Horry County boy Thursday, a Gofundme page was set up Friday to help family with the unexpected financial burden they face in addition to the painful tragedy of losing their young child.
Brooks Steen, 3, of Myrtle Beach died about 1 p.m. Thursday at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center from trauma due to a single gunshot, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler, who said on Friday morning that the incident appeared accidental, but was still under Horry County police investigation.
The shooting happened at a home in the Arrowhead community in the Myrtle Beach area. Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said it was his understanding that the child got a hold of a weapon. Police were called to investigate about 12:15 p.m. Thursday, according to a report.
On Friday, a gofundme page entitled “In Memory of Lil' Brooks Steen” seeking financial assistance for final costs was set up by long-time family friend Holly Lee, who said the family was requesting privacy during this difficult time. By Saturday morning, more than $6,000 had been raised, inching toward the page’s $30,000 goal.
The page also shed some light on Brooks’ personality and family life.
“More commonly known as Lil' Brooks or Lil B, he touched more lives in his 3 short years than most people do in a lifetime. He was full of life and brought a smile to everyone's face. He loved sports, playing with cars, and his best friend Cookie, the family dog. He also followed in his dad's footsteps with a love for the Crimson Tide. He was looking forward to his first soccer game in a few weeks, and t-ball was coming up soon as well,” the page states.
Lee said the family has touched a lot of lives, and any help toward aiding them in the unexpected financial burdens that also accompany the tragedy are greatly appreciated, according to the website.
