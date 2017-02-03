Child killed in accidental shooting in Horry County, coroner says

A 4-year-old child was reportedly killed following an accidental shooting in an Horry County home on Thursday afternoon in the Arrowhead community, according to WMBF.
Horrry County Coroner Robert Edge told WMBF his understanding of the incident was that the young child got a hold of a weapon, leading to the shooting.
Horry County police were called to Afton Court in the Arrowhead community at 12:15 p.m. Thursday for a death investigation, online records show.
Please check back for more on this breaking news event.
