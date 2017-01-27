Palace Theatre on high-wire as it reckons with damage

2:00 Aynor High School BuzzBots builds robot for upcoming contest Pause

4:00 Former detective says sexual escapades common in Horry Police Department

1:28 "Golden Mile" residents ask city leaders to protect neighborhood from strangers

6:47 Former detective talks about involvement with Jane Doe 1

6:19 Former detective talks about taking Jane Doe 3 to catfight

4:09 Former detective deposition in cat-fight video claims

1:36 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.25

1:13 Former Horry County police detective Large arraigned in court Tuesday

1:26 Myrtle Beach students' CPR Buddy app up for major award