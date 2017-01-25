Spirit announces nonstop flight from Myrtle Beach to Connecticut

Spirit Airlines announced Wednesday that new nonstop service from Hartford Connecticut’s Bradley International Airport to Myrtle Beach International Airport will begin this spring.
The new flight schedule begins on April 27, with flights operating on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Scott Van Moppes, Horry County airport director, called the commitment to the Grand Strand market “fantastic” and noted that Sprint carried the majority of airport passengers last year.
That’s nearly 495,000 passengers, 51 percent of the airport’s total in 2016.
“Myrtle Beach service is an important enhancement to Bradley’s route structure, and it is a location that has been frequently requested by our travelers,” said Kevin Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority.
Brad Dean, president of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, said the new service will boost their efforts to increase tourism.
“This new service is great news for our many Connecticut visitors that currently have to drive to Boston or New York for nonstop service,” Dean said.
“We’ve been marketing in this area for years now, so this gives us the competitive advantage we’ve been working towards in that state,” Dean said.
Comments