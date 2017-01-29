Things to know in Myrtle Beach: Week of Jan. 30

Miss Grand Strand pageants cap afternoon with crowns
Watch the crowning of Miss Grand Strand and Miss Grand Strand Teen for 2017 – with the theme “Love Is in the Air, Sweetheart” – at 4 p.m. Saturday at The Dunes Beach & Golf Club, 9000 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Tickets are $12.
The winners will receive scholarship awards and trips in June to Columbia, from where the next Miss South Carolina (www.miss-sc.org) and Miss South Carolina Teen will move on later this year to the Miss America (missamerica.org) and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen (maoteen.org) competitions, respectively.
Ed Piotrowski, chief meteorologist at WPDE-TV 15, will be master of ceremonies this Saturday, assisted by Cindra Marshall, a former Ms. South Carolina Senior America. Other special guests include Rachel Wyatt of Clemson, first runner-up to Miss America 2017, and Lunda Cornelius of North Myrtle Beach and Theatre of the Repubic in Conway, who will be honored as Ms. South Carolina Senior America 2017.
Also, Ashlyn Laney, Miss Myrtle Beach Teen 2016, from Socastee High School, will see her successor crowned as Miss Grand Strand Teen 2017. Joe G. Flowers Jr., executive director for Miss Grand Strand Pageants, called her “so accomplished and such the total package when it comes to the perfect contestant and title holder in every respect.” Kathy Laney said her daughter appreciated a slew of honors this past year, including “countless volunteer hours for Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand,” making the top 10 for Miss South Carolina Teen, and receiving a bronze-level Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award.
Details at 843-390-0192, or email jgflowers7529@gmail.com.
Art museum celebrates Chinese New Year – The Rooster
A Chinese New Year “Free Family Day” celebration, for the Year of the Rooster, is 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum, 3100 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach.
All-day events will include your name in Chinese calligraphy, paper folding and cutting, and new year cake and chopsticks, and such children’s workshops as lanterns, a rooster hand print mural, and rooster masks.
Scheduled activities are a parade and lion awakening opening ceremony with Mint Hill Kung Fu School at 11 a.m., storytelling with Joan Leotta 11:30 a.m., tai-chi demonstration at noon, vegetable carving with Eric Wagner and Nan Black 12:30 p.m., musical performances 1 p.m., “Why the Soldier Smiled” talk with Leotta 1:15, ice sculpture demo with Wagner 1:30, chi gong demo with Jimmy Revell 2 p.m., acupuncture talk with Jennifer M. Kiser 2:15, martial arts demo with Mint Hill 2:30, and lion-goes-to-sleep closing ceremony 3 p.m.
Details at 843-238-2510 or myrtlebeachartmuseum.org.
Divers will be freezin for a reason Saturday
Annual “Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge – Freezin’ for a Reason” – benefiting Special Olympics South Carolina, based in Irmo (so-sc.org) – 2 p.m. Saturday (festivities open at 10 a.m., with costume parade and contest at 12:30 p.m.) at Sands Ocean Club, 9550 Shore Drive, Myrtle Beach. Registration $50 minimum donation. 843-446-5820, polarplungesc.com, or email marcusrhodes@live.com.
Chocolate and Champagne event planned for SC CARES
Ninth annual “Chocolate & Champagne for the Creatures,” benefiting SC-CARES (S.C. Coastal Animal Rescue and Educational Sanctuary), near Georgetown, 5-9 p.m. Saturday at Flo’s Place, 3797 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet. $30 individual, $50 couple 843-546-7893 or www.sc-cares.org.
Cooking demonstration set for Living Farm
Experience life on the “one horse farm” in Horry County from 1900-1955 at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm. On Thursday, staff will show how chicken and rice was prepared outside, over an open fire. Often done in the forest in the winter for lunch when a farm family would work all day sawing fire wood, this would be a simple chicken bog without extra ingredients. The young chicken cooked fast and had a simple flavor and it was easy to take the necessary utensils and ingredients in a wagon to the forest to make a complete one-pot meal.
Observers will learn about building a fire outdoors for cooking, the advantages of cooking with a cast iron pot, including cleaning and the ability to heat food evenly. This free demonstration will take place from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Groundhog Day set for Thursday
Groundhog Day will be celebrated Thursday.
It is a part of American folklore that if it is cloudy when the groundhog exits burrow, then spring will arrive early. If it’s sunny, however, winter is expected to stick around for six more weeks.
Punxsutawney Phil, of Punxsutawney, Penn., is arguably the most well-known groundhog to participate in this day.
Super Bowl scheduled for Sunday
Super Bowl 51, the National Football League’s championship game, pits the New England Patriots versus the Atlanta Falcons. The Patriots finished the regular season as the top team of the AFC, and the Falcons were the No. 2 seed of the NFC.
Country superstar Luke Bryan will sing the National Anthem, and Lady Gaga will perform during the Pepsi halftime show. The game kicks off from Houston at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.
