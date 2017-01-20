International Drive gets green light to finish construction

The order blocking construction of International Drive was lifted Friday by the S.C. Court of Appeals, but once completed it will only be used for emergency vehicles.
The Horry County Council requested that the stay be lifted and pledged to keep the road closed to the public until the case has been decided by the court.
The county also agreed not to connect International Drive to adjacent properties until the case is settled.
In arguments asking that the stay be lifted, the county said it would cost taxpayers about $1 million to maintain the dirt road bed and prevent the soil from getting swept into nearby creeks and wetlands.
