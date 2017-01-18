Local

January 18, 2017 7:02 PM

Work begins on Doug Shaw Stadium

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Myrtle Beach contractors began work on Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium Tuesday in a $5.4 million project to improve the sports venue.

Workers toppled the press box tower in anticipation of building a new one and also began ripping out parts of bleachers, which will be repaired and replaced.

By the end of the project, construction will include an auxiliary building with bathrooms, a room for officials and a room for the home team; new turf; and an additional set of sprinting lanes on the home side. Changes to the entrance will also allow school officials to install a metal detector.

Charleston-based Brantley Construction Co. was awarded a bid to complete the work for $5.417 million, roughly 20 percent over budget, earlier this month. Work on the stadium is scheduled to end before high school football season in September.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Work begins on Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos