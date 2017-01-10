Crews respond to overnight house fire in Pawleys Island

3:56 Kindred Spirit Mailbox houses stories from around the world Pause

0:52 Supermarket chain Aldi opens first Palmetto store

1:24 Icy weather doesn't stop people from going on the beach

1:33 Myrtle Beach weather 1.9

1:53 Clemson celebrates National Championship over Alabama

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

1:01 Coastal Carolina claims 41-21 win over Furman

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

2:42 Trump's White House