January 10, 2017 9:40 AM

Crews respond to overnight house fire in Pawleys Island

From Staff Reports

Midway Fire Rescue crews, along with mutual aid crews, battled an overnight fire at a Pawleys Island neighborhood and remained on scene investigating later Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to a home fire on Bannockburn Dr. in the Hagley Estates early Tuesday morning, but were still investigating around 9 a.m. Tuesday and asked that motorists avoid the area if possible.

Our Grand Strand news partner alliance, WPDE contributed to this report. Please check back for updates on this breaking news story.

