Crews respond to overnight house fire in Pawleys Island

Midway Fire Rescue crews, along with mutual aid crews, battled an overnight fire at a Pawleys Island neighborhood and remained on scene investigating later Tuesday morning.
Crews responded to a home fire on Bannockburn Dr. in the Hagley Estates early Tuesday morning, but were still investigating around 9 a.m. Tuesday and asked that motorists avoid the area if possible.
