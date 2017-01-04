Police need help finding missing teens who may be in S.C.

The Brunswick County (N.C.) Sheriff’s Office and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children are asking for the public’s assistance to locate two missing teens.
River Boyd, 16, and Macayla Wallace, 14, went missing around 8 a.m. Tuesday in Southport, N.C. The pair are believed to be traveling in a 2007 Silver Honda Civic with North Carolina license plate BBY4237.
Police say the two may be in South Carolina or possibly Georgia. Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office released a surveillance photo of the pair shortly before they went missing.
Wallace is 5-foot- 5 and weighs 140 pounds. Boyd is 6-foot-1 and weighs 165 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding Macayla Wallace or River Boyd, are asked to call Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at 910-253-7490 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).
