Standout breaking news, court case in Horry County of 2016

1:33 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 12.25 Pause

3:37 President Obama's final 2016 press conference

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

2:38 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' (Official trailer)

0:36 First night of Hanukkah in Market Common

1:14 What you need to know for the week in Myrtle Beach: Dec. 26-Jan. 1

1:35 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 12.24

0:16 Tow truck loads demolished vehicle after deadly crash

1:53 Hickory Tavern opens new location in North Myrtle Beach