Surfer drowns in ocean in Surfside Beach

Surfside Beach Fire crews were called to a report of a surfer who drowned on Monday around 7:30 a.m., according to Fire Captain Prentice Williams.
Williams told us a surfer drowned in the ocean in the area of the 1400 block of South Ocean Boulevard in Surfside Beach, which is near 15th Avenue South.
Captain Williams said that two physicians staying at a condo pulled the surfer from the water.
