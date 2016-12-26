Crews battle Christmas Day fire in North Myrtle Beach

During the early hours of Christmas morning, two people and two cats made it to safety after a big blaze lit up the still-dark sky at a home in North Myrtle Beach.
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews were called out to the large-volume fire about 4 a.m. Christmas Day to a two-story structure on the 400 block of 15th Avenue South, authorities said.
Arriving firefighters found fire throughout the second floor with flames reaching from the roof, according to a Facebook post from the department.
Two people living in the first floor of the home were awoken by the blaze and escaped the fire with no injuries, officials said.
Crews set to work from the buildings exterior to get the fire under control, and firefighters contacted the building owner who confirmed there was no one inhabiting the second floor during the blaze.
After about an hour battling the fire, the bulk of the blaze was extinguished, and crews worked to find two cat in the first floor. Both animals were discovered by Horry County Fire Rescue Squad 18, who provided assistance. The cats had been hiding in a bedroom and were unharmed, firefighters said.
The cats were checked for injuries and reunited with their owner, officials said.
NMBFR was also assisted by Calabash Fire Department who helped cover Station 2 and handled a medical call during the fire.
The fire remains under in investigation. The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist two women who were displaced by the fire, according to WPDE.
Our Grand Strand news alliance partner, WPDE contributed to this report.
