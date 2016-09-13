Horry County Schools on track for most students since 2010

The preliminary 15-day enrollment numbers released by Horry County Schools on Monday are higher than any official enrollment data going back to fall 2010.
Data presented by Superintendent Rick Maxey show an enrollment of 43,3076 students on the 15th day of this school year. Last year’s 45-day official enrollment number was 42,465.
The district has been experiencing constant growth in enrollment over several years. Last year’s 45-day enrollment of 42,465 students shows an 11 percent increase in enrollment since 2010, when the district had 38,200 students.
“The numbers are close to projections,” said Horry County Schools Spokeswoman Teal Britton. “What we’re seeing is steady and continued growth. You’re not going to see dramatic changes between day 15 and day 45. And the numbers do fluctuate every day.”
The 15-day numbers could rise and don’t offer an exact comparison to past years, said Britton, but this year’s 15-day enrollment has already surpassed the 45-day enrollment projection of 43,283 students.
“I would hope that the increase has something to do with the quality of education that people think we have to offer,” Britton said.
The school board also approved new attendance lines Monday to accommodate three new schools being built.
The new changes will affect the Carolina Forest and Socastee attendance areas.
The new schools are the Carolina Forest and Socastee-area middle schools and the Socastee-area elementary school.
“We went through a series of community meetings during the summer giving parents an opportunity to come out and look at where the proposed changes were going to be,” Britton said. “It’s important to communicate and decide on that early for lots of reasons.”
Britton said the new attendance zones were developed based on where the projected growth of single-family housing would be, as well as taking into consideration the logistics of transportation.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
